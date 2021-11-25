WhatsApp web version gets built-in sticker maker feature

Popular messaging application WhatsApp has introduced a new tool to let users make their own custom stickers. As per The Verge, WhatsApp's web version has been updated with a built-in custom Sticker Maker, which allows users to turn ordinary images from their computer into stickers that can be sent via the messaging service.

Apart from WhatsApp's web version, the feature is also coming to its Desktop apps in the next week. To access this new feature, click the paperclip (attachments) icon, select Sticker, and then pick an image to upload. Once uploaded, images can be edited to turn them into the perfect sticker.

An outline can be drawn around a picture's subject to cut out the background, and images can also be cropped (though always in a square aspect ratio). Emoji, text, and additional WhatsApp stickers can also be layered on top of your sticker creations. Being able to create your own stickers on WhatsApp is nothing new, and there are a whole range of third-party apps available on iOS and Android dedicated to the task. But it's a convenient feature to have built directly into the service's desktop and web versions, especially since they let you edit images with the precision of a mouse pointer. (ANI)

