Left Menu

WhatsApp web version gets built-in sticker maker feature

Popular messaging application WhatsApp has introduced a new tool to let users make their own custom stickers.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 18:04 IST
WhatsApp web version gets built-in sticker maker feature
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Popular messaging application WhatsApp has introduced a new tool to let users make their own custom stickers. As per The Verge, WhatsApp's web version has been updated with a built-in custom Sticker Maker, which allows users to turn ordinary images from their computer into stickers that can be sent via the messaging service.

Apart from WhatsApp's web version, the feature is also coming to its Desktop apps in the next week. To access this new feature, click the paperclip (attachments) icon, select Sticker, and then pick an image to upload. Once uploaded, images can be edited to turn them into the perfect sticker.

An outline can be drawn around a picture's subject to cut out the background, and images can also be cropped (though always in a square aspect ratio). Emoji, text, and additional WhatsApp stickers can also be layered on top of your sticker creations. Being able to create your own stickers on WhatsApp is nothing new, and there are a whole range of third-party apps available on iOS and Android dedicated to the task. But it's a convenient feature to have built directly into the service's desktop and web versions, especially since they let you edit images with the precision of a mouse pointer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021