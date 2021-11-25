Medtronic is Putting the Tech in MedTech by Fostering Innovations Like Robotic Assisted Surgery

Time and again, we’ve seen how drastically our lives have changed with the advent of technology. India is witnessing transformation of healthcare thus promoting innovation in healthcare is crucial to building a healthy nation.Over the years, surgeries have evolved adopting the latest technology and techniques to address complex and broader disease states and minimize the potential risks. Traditional open surgeries have given way to minimally invasive surgeries which brings clinical efficiency and improved patient outcomes through much smaller incision, reduction of infections and length of stay and minimal scars left after the surgery. The times have evolved to a situation where robots are aiding doctors to perform surgeries either directly or indirectly.

The recent development of Robotics in surgeries enable clinicians to plan and perform basic and complex surgical procedures with high level of precision and predictable execution. As a consequence, surgeries are witnessing tectonic shifts. Robotic assisted surgery (RAS) is a state-of-the-art delivery system for the clinically proven benefits of minimally invasive surgery, RAS allows surgeons to operate with more precision, flexibility, and control than is possible with conventional surgical techniques. Approximately 70 percent of surgeries in India are still done as open procedures and fewer than 3 percent are robotic assisted.1Robotic assisted surgery pushes the frontiers of innovation in healthcare technology towards improved clinical outcomes.

Improving access to quality care Addressing the barriers of any therapy’sadoption is critical toimprove the last mile access. With RAS our aim is to do just that – to provide robotic solutions that are versatile, compatible, and mobile with advanced visualization and improved ergonomics as clear benefits to the surgeons. When we set out to create a new soft-tissue robotic-assisted surgery system, we wanted to hear directly from surgeons and hospital executives. So, our global teams met with hundreds of them, and their input informed our customer-centred design.Data, artificial intelligence, and automation are the linchpin to greater efficiency, more value, and reducing surgical variability. We’re taking full advantage of rapidly advancing technologies, like data analytics, AI, and robotics to unlock new experiences and opportunities, for customers and patients. And truly put the ‘tech’ in med tech.

Training and Education for RAS The advent of robotic surgeries in India is a hallmark of the progress we've made in improving access to quality healthcare for patients. The use of robots in the surgical procedure enables surgeons to plan and perform a procedure efficiently. Training plays a critical role in expanding access to quality care. We recently inaugurated the Surgical Robotics Experience Center (SREC) in Gurugram earlier this month with the objective of providing a multi-layered curriculum for training surgeons, assistants, and paramedical staff on the RAS system. The curriculum includes dry lab surgical models, simulation exercises, and robotic instruments and accessories to provide a focused and collaborative experience. Committed to delivering solutions that help surgeons and operating room staff achieve procedural and clinical proficiency, the SREC will focus on standardized training for surgeries with the RAS system. The SREC is the company's first in Asia Pacific and one of ten world-class facilities around the globe today where clinicians can experience and train on the RAS system to educate on the benefits of robotic surgery, impart technical knowledge and train and certify surgeons and OR staff.With SREC and the RAS system, Medtronic is taking an innovative approach to make it available to clinicians around the world — including right here in India.

For over 40 years, Medtronic has lived its Mission in India and has been committed to offering innovative technologies to patients, consistently improving patient outcomes.The future looks exciting, and we will continue to partner with stakeholders to take one step further in this journey to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life.

The above article is contributed by Mr. Madan Krishnan, VP & MD Medtronic India.

References 1 Based on Medtronic report, FY20 market model: procedural volume data.

