Xiaomi 12 lineup will feature symmetrical speakers, curved displays

Xiaomi is expected to unveil its 12 and 12X smartphones at an event in December, one a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 flagship and the other with a more modest Snapdragon 870.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 23:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Xiaomi is expected to unveil its 12 and 12X smartphones at an event in December, one a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 flagship and the other with a more modest Snapdragon 870. According to GSM Arena, now, adding to the rumoured specs, a popular insider has shared that both phones will feature curved displays. Last year's Xiaomi 11 lineup featured a flat-sided Xiaomi Mi 11 and a curved Mi 11 Ultra.

Another tidbit has to do with the speakers, according to the leaker, the Xiaomi 12 and 12X will feature symmetrical stereo speaker grilles, likely on the top and bottom of each phone. The speakers on the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra are placed asymmetrically, the top speaker is on the left side, the bottom one is on the right side. The Xiaomi 12 will gain an updated 50MP main camera, a FHD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh (which is a downgrade from the 1440p of the Mi 11), a larger optical fingerprint scanner and 100W charging, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

