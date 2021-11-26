China asks Didi to delist from U.S. on security fears - Bloomberg News
Chinese regulators have asked top executives of ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc to devise a plan to delist from U.S. bourses on Security fears, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. China's tech watchdog wants the management to take the company off New York Stock Exchange owing to concerns about leakage of sensitive data, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-26/china-is-said-to-ask-didi-to-delist-from-u-s-on-security-fears?sref=ZoyErlU1 said, said citing people familiar with the matter.
Didi did not respond to a Reuters request for a comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
