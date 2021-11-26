MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition rolling out to Poco X3 units in India

The Poco X3 units in India are reportedly receiving Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update with the November 2021 security patch.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the update, version MIUI 12.5.4.0.RJGINXM, is rolling out to pilot testers and also adds the memory expansion feature to the smartphone. As per the screenshot shared by users, the Poco X3 MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update weighs in at 615MB.

POCO X3 November security patch update (MIUI 12.5.4.0.RJGINXM) has started rolling out for pilot testers. 3GB memory expansion also added.#POCO #POCOX3 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 26, 2021

The MIUI 12.5 Enhanced version brings the following changes:

Swift performance. More life between the charges.

Focused algorithms: Our new algorithms will dynamically allocate system resources based on specific scenes, ensuring a smooth experience on all models.

Atomized memory: Ultra-fine memory management mechanism will make RAM usage more efficient.

Liquid storage: New sensitive storage mechanisms will keep your system vibrant and responsive as time goes by.

Smart balance: Core system improvements allow your device to make the best of the flagship hardware specs.

Poco X3: Specifications

The Poco X3 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset along with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The rear panel feature a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, it has a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Poxo X3 is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options onboard the phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

The phone is offered with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD.