PUBG: New State upcoming patch to fix various bugs, improve control and sound systems
The upcoming patch will include various bug fixes, improvements for controls, sound systems and squad skills, and an enhanced anti-cheat system.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 15:01 IST
Krafton said on Friday that its new battle royale game, PUBG: New State, will undergo maintenance next week. The upcoming patch will include various bug fixes, improvements for controls, sound systems and squad skills, and an enhanced anti-cheat system.
"The Battlegrounds will undergo maintenance next week. For this patch, we will be implementing updates mainly to tackle bugs, make improvements, and enhance the anti-cheat system," the developers said in an official release.
Here's everything the upcoming patch will include:
Patch notes
Anti-Cheat
- Will add a function where players that are using unauthorized 3rd party programs and get kicked from a match, as a result, will now be marked as such in the kill feed.
- Will enhance the restrictions, suspensions, and bans being levied on unauthorized 3rd party program usage.
Improved Controls Systems
- We've fixed issues related to the gyroscope and controls that were reported to us by numerous Survivors.
Changes and Improvements to Gyroscope
- Will fix the issue where the horizontal and vertical sensitivities of the gyroscope did not match.
- Will add inverted controls for gyroscope.
Fixes for Bugs
Control System
- Will fix an issue where sometimes only the joystick controls would work when using control scheme options #1 and #2.
- Will fix an issue where the joystick on the left side of the screen would sometimes not work when using control scheme option #1.
- Will fix an issue where an additional touch control could be inputted while using the Free Perspective button in control scheme option #1.
- Will fix an issue where the Auto-Run field would appear very small.
Squad Kills
- Currently, we are developing a system that punishes Survivors who were judged to have deliberately killed a squadmate by temporarily restricting them from squad matchmaking. This will be implemented into the game in December. After this update, Survivors will not take damage when they are hit by a vehicle being driven by a squadmate.
Improved Sound Systems
- Will fix an issue where the sounds of footsteps were not consistent in certain situations.
QoL Improvements
- Will add a full sprint character motion for smoother movement and to improve overall character motion.
General Bug Fixes
- Will fix an issue where characters would bounce back to their original positions when walking or running on stairs or the edge of buildings.
- Will fix an issue where scope sights would intermittently be displayed abnormally.
- Will fix an issue where a grey ball would sometimes appear in the lobby.
- [iOS] Will fix an issue where the graphical quality of the game would look very low when accessing the game via deep links.
- Will fix an issue where colliding with a building while parachuting would inflict an abnormally high amount of damage.
- Other bug fixes
- READ MORE ON:
- PUBG: New State
- Krafton
- PUBG: New State upcoming patch
Advertisement