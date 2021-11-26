PUBG: New State upcoming patch to fix various bugs, improve control and sound systems

Krafton said on Friday that its new battle royale game, PUBG: New State, will undergo maintenance next week. The upcoming patch will include various bug fixes, improvements for controls, sound systems and squad skills, and an enhanced anti-cheat system.

"The Battlegrounds will undergo maintenance next week. For this patch, we will be implementing updates mainly to tackle bugs, make improvements, and enhance the anti-cheat system," the developers said in an official release.

Here's everything the upcoming patch will include:

Patch notes

Anti-Cheat

Will add a function where players that are using unauthorized 3rd party programs and get kicked from a match, as a result, will now be marked as such in the kill feed.

Will enhance the restrictions, suspensions, and bans being levied on unauthorized 3rd party program usage.

Improved Controls Systems

We've fixed issues related to the gyroscope and controls that were reported to us by numerous Survivors.

Changes and Improvements to Gyroscope

Will fix the issue where the horizontal and vertical sensitivities of the gyroscope did not match.

Will add inverted controls for gyroscope.

Fixes for Bugs

Control System

Will fix an issue where sometimes only the joystick controls would work when using control scheme options #1 and #2.

Will fix an issue where the joystick on the left side of the screen would sometimes not work when using control scheme option #1.

Will fix an issue where an additional touch control could be inputted while using the Free Perspective button in control scheme option #1.

Will fix an issue where the Auto-Run field would appear very small.

Squad Kills

Currently, we are developing a system that punishes Survivors who were judged to have deliberately killed a squadmate by temporarily restricting them from squad matchmaking. This will be implemented into the game in December. After this update, Survivors will not take damage when they are hit by a vehicle being driven by a squadmate.

Improved Sound Systems

Will fix an issue where the sounds of footsteps were not consistent in certain situations.

QoL Improvements

Will add a full sprint character motion for smoother movement and to improve overall character motion.

General Bug Fixes