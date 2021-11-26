Ukraine Itel reported info on Dec coup attempt with Russian involvement
Ukrainian intelligence has information about a possible attempt to stage a coup d'etat in December with the involvement of people in Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. Speaking at a news conference, Zelenskiy also said that Ukraine was in full control of its borders and was ready for any escalation with Russia.
"We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation - we have big internal challenges. I received information that a coup d'etat will take place in our country on Dec. 1-2," Zelenskiy said.
