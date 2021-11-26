Left Menu

Increase in Pre-Placement Offers in IIT-Guwahati

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:14 IST
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has registered a significant increase in the number of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) received by its students this year.

The students of the premier institute have received as many as 179 PPOs during the academic year 2021-22, the highest in the last three years, an IIT-Guwahati release said on Friday. The PPOs in 2019-20 and 2020-21 had been 133 each, it said.

Most of the offers are in the sectors of Information Technology/Software, Finance, Analyst, and Product profiles, it said. The campus placement process is being conducted in a completely virtual mode where the companies and students are participating in the process from their respective places.

While 300 firms have been invited for the process this year, at least 180 are expected to participate in it.

IIT-Guwahati had recorded participation of 160 companies in the campus placement process in 2020-21 against 250 invited firms, while the number of participating firms was 147 the year before against 200 invited ones.

The hiring trend has been on the rise specifically for technical roles with more companies giving PPO offers through internships, the release further said.

“Technical profiles of different organisations have increased as compared to last year. Additionally, data science and quant profiles have seen a large number of openings,” it added.

It is expected that the rising PPOs will reduce the institute’s dependence on final placement, it said.

Major companies that are hiring include Google, Microsoft, Apple, Oracle, Sprinklr, JP Morgan and Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj, Uber, Schlumberger, Graviton, Amazon, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, and Nvidia.

