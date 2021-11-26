Samsung launches Vivah Utsav bundle offers for wedding season: Details Inside

Samsung has launched Vivah Utsav bundle offers in various categories for the wedding season. The offer is available on Samsung TVs and digital appliances and will be valid till December 14, 2021, at all leading consumer electronics retailers across India.

During the offer period, the company will be offering Classic, Deluxe, Premium and Luxury bundle offers along with attractive finance schemes including cashback, easy EMIs and zero down payment.

As the newlyweds start their lives together, we at Samsung are happy to announce Vivah Utsav bundle offers on our TVs and home appliances that will give them an opportunity to style their new home as per their taste and upgrade their living spaces with premium technology. Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Below are the offer details:

Classic package

Customers can grab a 32-inch LED TV, single door refrigerator (192 L) and 7kg semi-automatic washing machine at an attractive price of Rs 38,000 with easy EMI option starting as low as Rs 2,490.

Deluxe package

Consumers can purchase a 32-inch Smart TV, frost free refrigerator (253 L) and 6.5kg top-load washing machine at just Rs 56,000 with easy EMI option starting as low as Rs 2,990.

Premium package

This package offers a 43-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV, frost free refrigerator (324 L), 8kg top-load washing machine and a split AC (1.5 T) at Rs 1,45,990 with easy EMI option starting at Rs 5,490.

Luxury package

The Luxury package includes a 55-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV, frost free refrigerator (394 L), 6kg front-load washing machine and a split AC (1.5 T) at a special price of Rs 1,78,990 with easy EMI option starting as low as Rs 6,990.

Apart from this, customers can avail cashback of up to 22.5%, Amazon Pay cashback of up to Rs 4,000, Smart Club Loyalty Program, free product insurance, and EMIs starting as low as Rs 2,490 when buying from Samsung exclusive stores Samsung Smart Plaza.