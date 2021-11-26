Starlink not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India

Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. has pointed out that 'Starlink Internet Services' is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India being advertised to the public.

It has come to notice that M/s Starlink has started pre-selling/booking the satellite-based Starlink Internet Services in India. The same is also evident from the website of Starlink (www.starlink.com) wherein satellite-based internet services can be booked by users in Indian territory.

For rendering satellite-based services in India, requisite license(s) from the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India are required. It is hereby informed to the public at large that the said company has not obtained any license/authorization for rendering satellite-based internet services that are being booked on their website.

Accordingly, the Government has asked the company to comply with the Indian regulatory framework for rendering the satellite-based communication services and refrain from booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India with immediate effect.

Given the fact that Starlink is not a licensee, the public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services being advertised.

(With Inputs from PIB)