U.S. State Dept says 'all options' on the table over Russian troop build-up near Ukraine

All options are on the table in how to respond to a Russian troop build-up near Ukraine's border, and the NATO alliance, following consultations next week, will decide what the next move will be, the U.S. State Department's top diplomat for European affairs said on Friday.

"As you can appreciate, all options are on the table and there's a toolkit that includes a whole range of options," Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried told reporters in a telephonic briefing ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's travel to Latvia and Sweden next week to attend NATO and OSCE summits.

