OnePlus 9RT 5G spotted on Google Play Console ahead of India launch

The OnePlus 9RT 5G, which debuted in China last month, has now been spotted on the Google Play Console ahead of its India launch which is expected to happen on December 16.

As per the listing spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, the smartphone carries the model number 'OP5154L1'. The same model number was previously listed as OnePlus RT on Google Play Listing and has also been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

OnePlus 9 RT 5G has also been listed on the Google Play Console now.#OnePlus #OnePlus9RT #OnePlusRT pic.twitter.com/ohMNgxvFC6 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 27, 2021

Earlier this week, the OnePlus 9RT 5G was also spotted on the OnePlus Care app in India.

Specifications

Speaking about the specifications, the OnePlus 9RT 5G features a 6.62-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 5G chipset along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The handset boasts a triple rear camera module that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with support for EIS and OIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor on the front.

Lastly, the OnePlus 9RT is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T fast charging. Connectivity options onboard the phone include 5G/4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port.

