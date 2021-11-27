Left Menu

Introduced in 20219, the Car View feature makes it easier to change and view the content while driving. When you connect to your car's Bluetooth, the car view is enabled automatically as your music or podcast starts playing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 11:58 IST
Spotify retiring certain features including Car View
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Audio streaming platform Spotify is retiring certain features including "Car View" and in-car "Now Playing View for Android", the company has confirmed.

Responding to a user query on its community forums (Via), a Spotify moderator wrote, "We can confirm that we're retiring the car view feature. This however doesn't mean we don't want to improve on how our users listen to Spotify while driving. On the contrary, we're actively exploring a variety of new ways to deliver the best in-car listening experience. Think of retiring car-view as something that needs to happen in an effort to make way for new innovations coming down the track."

"Please bear with us for the time being. While we work backstage on improving the experience, one alternative would be to listen hands-free via Google Assistant. This feature also works with Google Maps so you can navigate while listening to Spotify. In order to do that, you can link your accounts and say "Hey Google, play Spotify"," he added.

Introduced in 20219, the Car View feature makes it easier to change and view the content while driving. When you connect to your car's Bluetooth, the car view is enabled automatically as your music or podcast starts playing.

Spotify is also retiring other features like the Now Playing View for Android, another moderator added in the post on the community forums.

"Spotify is exploring a variety of new ways to deliver the best in-car listening experience for our users. We're also retiring certain features like our in-car Now Playing View for Android, to make way for innovations coming down the track," he wrote.

The company moderators also highlighted an alternative to the Car View feature i.e. hands-free listening experience via Google Maps and Assistant.

Spotify integrates with Google Maps to control your journey and your listening in one place. You can enable playback controls within the Google Maps navigation settings and enjoy music and podcasts from Spotify during an active navigation.

  • Open Google Maps.
  • Open the main menu in the top-right > Settings.
  • Choose Navigation settings.
  • For iPhone/iPad, select Music playback controls
  • For Android, select Show media playback controls
  • Select Spotify and accept the terms to connect your account.

