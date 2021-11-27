Harry Potter lens launched on Snapchat celebrating 20-year film anniversary

Instant messaging platform Snapchat and Warner Bros have teamed up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film and the upcoming four-part competition series, 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses'. The experience has been brought forward by using augmented reality that allows Snapchatters and HP fans around the globe to take part in the Harry Potter fun from home, and cheer from the sidelines in their Hogwarts house colours.

They can speak to the Snapchat camera using VoiceML technology to magically dress in festive Hogwarts house colours, attire and face paint, truly getting in the 'school spirit' by representing one of the four houses--Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. "Being the first-ever television event from the Harry Potter franchise, Snap and Warner Bros. wanted to create a Lens experience for true Harry Potter-lovers to celebrate the cultural moment in style, and bring some of the fun to Snapchatters watching from home," said Snap Lens Creator, Hart Woolery, adding that, "I was inspired by imaginative nature of the Harry Potter series, the visual effects created for the films, and the feeling of camaraderie created by the houses within Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry."

Fans will be able to say things like, "Go Go Gryffindor," and "Take a Snap," to virtually dress up, and send photos to their fellow potter-heads friends in the lead up to the show. Here's how you can use the Snapchat Harry Potter lens:

- Open the Snapchat Camera - Take a picture of the Harry Potter Snapcode, or discover within the Snap Lens Carousel

- Tap the microphone button to enable voice commands - Tap the prompt above your head, i.e., 'Tap to Change House', to trigger phrase suggestions like, 'Say Go Go Gryffindor', 'Hufflepuff', 'Ravenclaw', or 'Slytherin'.

- Say which house you're in, and watch your festive house colours, attire and face paint come to life. 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses' will premiere on Sunday, November 28 at 8:00 pm on TBS and Cartoon Network, with new episodes coming out each Sunday. (ANI)

