China launches new communications satellite

China on Saturday successfully launched a new communications satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest Sichuan Province.

The satellite, Zhongxing-1D, was launched at 0:40 am (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

Developed by the China Academy of Space Technology, the satellite is able to provide high-quality voice, data, and radio and television transmission services, the state-owned broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.

The launch marked the 399th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets, according to a report in the state-run Xinhua news agency.

