Nupur Recyclers to set up 200 EV charging points, battery swapping stations

Marking its foray into the domestic Electric Vehicle (EV) space, Nupur Recyclers on Monday said it plans to set up 200 charging points and several battery swapping stations in association with EVI Technologies.

The installation of these ubiquitous charging points has already commenced from Dwarka in South West Delhi and will shortly be expanded to other areas in Delhi-NCR, the company said in a release.

The company aims to expand the installation of charging points as well as the battery swapping stations in other metro cities by the end of this fiscal year.

The metal scrap processing and recycling firm said that it will offer a battery exchange facility for E-two-wheelers/ e-three-wheelers/ e-rickshaws and charging facilities for e-four-wheelers.

These services will be available to all players who adopt the connector standard 2000 AC/DC charging stations -- a mix of 3-socket, 1-socket and Type2, according to a company release.

Incorporated in 2018-2019, Nupur Recyclers is an importer and processor of ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap. The company is associated with shredder and floatation plants in Europe and the USA for the import of shredded Zinc Scrap, Zinc die-cast scrap, Zurik SS scrap, and Aluminium Zorba grades, among others.

''We see heightened interest from consumers as well as strong policy support from both central and state governments to push the adoption of electric vehicles across the country. With these two initiatives, we aim to fast-track this transition and enable the entire ecosystem with reliable and trusted charging infrastructure,'' said Rajesh Gupta, Founder, Nupur Recyclers Although EV charging infrastructure has lagged in recent years, a thriving ecosystem requires both vehicle volumes and requisite infrastructure, it said, adding, with the entry of both conventional legacy firms and new-age startups, however, electric vehicle adoption has already witnessed a major surge.

Adequate charging infrastructure would only speed up acceptance, and Nupur Recyclers wants to be a key enabler in this space, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)