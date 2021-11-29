Moto G31 goes official in India; sale starts Dec 6 on Flipkart

The Moto G31 has finally gone official in India as the company's latest G-series smartphone. Featuring an AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a 50MP quad-camera, the smartphone will go on sale starting December 6 on Flipkart.

The all-new Moto G31 will be available in two memory configurations:

4GB+64GB - Rs 12,999

6GB+128GB - Rs 14,999

Moto G31: Specifications

The Moto G31 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone sports a water-repellent design and comes with Lenovo's ThinkShield for Mobile protection.

Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD.

Speaking of the cameras, the handset houses a triple rear camera module that incorporates a 50MP main sensor with f/1.8 Aperture, an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with 118-degree FOV and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Moto G31 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support and runs on Android 11. Connectivity options onboard the handset include - WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack.