SCOREBOARD: IND vs NZ, Day 5, tea

Scoreboard at tea on the fifth and final day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Monday.

India 1st Innings: 345 New Zealand 1st Innings: 296 India 2nd innings: 234-7 declared New Zealand 2nd innings: (Overnight 4-1 in 4 overs) Tom Latham b Ashwin 52 Will Young lbw b Ashwin 2 William Somerville c Shubman Gill b Umesh 36 Kane Williamson batting 24 Ross Taylor lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 2 Extras: (B-4, LB-1, NB-4) 9 Total: (For 4 wicket, 63.1 overs) 125 Fall of wicket: 3-1, 79-2, 118-3, 125-4 Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 20-6-28-2, Axar Patel 13-6-17-0, Umesh Yadav 12-2-34-1, Ishant Sharma 7-1-20-0, Ravindra Jadeja 11.1-0-21-1.

