Motorola Disrupts the Mid-Segment with moto g31, Boasting a Dazzling AMOLED FHD+ Display, 50MP Camera System, ThinkShield for Mobile and More Starting at Just Rs. 12,999

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • The new moto g31 comes with a dazzling 6.4” AMOLED FHD+ Display for superior viewing experience and a versatile 50MP quad function camera system that guarantees sharp and detailed photos and videos.

• The moto g31 also comes with an ultra-responsive MediaTek Helio G85 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, 128 GB of built-in storage, plus a 5000mAh battery with 20W Turbo Power charger to power it all. The device comes with the remarkable ThinkShield for mobile protection that gives business grade security to consumers.

• The moto g31 comes with a distinctive, sleek and beautiful design that is IPX2 water repellant, skid and fingerprint resistant.

• The moto g31 will go on sale starting at just Rs. 12,999 exclusively on Flipkart, 6th December 2021, 12PM Onwards.

​ Today, Motorola announced the launch of moto g31, the latest from its new generation of the widely acclaimed moto g franchise.

The moto g31 delivers superior display and imaging technology, empowering our consumers to share, create and connect with the world. This brand new smartphone delivers a stunning 6.4” Full HD+ AMOLED display, four camera functions in a versatile triple camera system, and a 5000mAh battery to power it all.

Whether you’re watching your favorite movies, playing games, or simply browsing, the 6.4' Full HD+ AMOLED display on moto g31 gives you a stunning view. Enjoy a sharper, more vivid viewing experience with over 400 pixels per inch thanks to the Full HD+ resolution, and bring all your content to life with incredible contrast thanks to AMOLED technology. Make the most of a triple camera system that can take you from day to night and everywhere in between. Get super clear shots in any light and any angle thanks to the 50 MP sensor.1 And with Quad Pixel technology, you can experience sharper, more vibrant photos with 4x better low light sensitivity. Next, shoot 118º ultra-wide angle photos and professional-looking portraits with just one amazing lens. This advanced sensor gives you two perspectives in one, so you can fit 4x more in the frame compared to a standard 78º lens, or work with the main camera to automatically blur the background of images. And you can capture incredibly detailed close-ups with the dedicated Macro Vision camera.

Power through today and tomorrow without having to worry about recharging your phone. The 5000 mAh battery keeps you going strong all day today and well into tomorrow on a single charge,2 so you don’t have to give your battery life a second thought.

Get the ultra-responsive performance you need thanks to a speedy octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor with HyperEngine Gaming Technology. You’ll feel a boost when connecting to Wi-Fi and data, so streaming movies or chatting with friends in real time is easier than ever.

Not just that, the moto g31 comes with Motorola’s signature near-Stock Android that is ad-free and bloatware-free. Security matters to our consumers, so it means everything to us. Now you can count on ThinkShield for Mobile, which offers enhanced protection at every level from the factory to the phone, a secured chain of trust and additional security certifications.

The moto g31 also boasts a sleek and beautiful design that is IPX2 water repellant plus skid and fingerprint resistant. The moto g31 will be available in two colours and two memory variants at an exceptional starting price of just Rs. 12,999.

Here’s a look at the moto g31 features in detail.

AMOLED FHD+ Display 6.4'' Max Vision | Punch Hole Display Ultra-Immersive Viewing Experience Give your favorite movies, videos, and games the brilliant screen they deserve with the 6.4'' Max Vision display features AMOLED technology with FHD+ resolution, bringing everything to life in vivid color and brighter contrast with 409 PPI and brightness up to 700 nits.

50 MP2 quad function camera system Brilliant from every Angle Shoot ultra-wide-angle photos, professional-looking portraits, and incredibly detailed close-ups. Whatever the moment, there’s a camera ready to capture it.

50 MP sensor with Quad Pixel technology* Looks great in any light Make sure the ones that matter always look their best. The 50 MP sensor gives you super clear shots in any light.1 And with Quad Pixel technology, you get 4x better low light sensitivity for sharper, more vibrant photos.

*The Quad Pixel technology combines 4 pixels into 1.

Ultrawide + Depth sensor Two views from a single sensor One advanced sensor. Two amazing perspectives. The118º ultra-wide angle lens fits 4x more in the frame compared to the main camera.5 And the depth sensor works with the main camera to blur the background automatically for professional-looking portraits Dedicated Macro Vision camera Explore up close The dedicated Macro Vision camera brings you 4x closer to your subject, capturing all the tiny details which while using a standard lens, get missed. It’s perfect for shots of nature or miniature details, or any time where little things make a huge difference.

ThinkShield for mobile Business Grade Security Security matters to our consumers, so it means everything to us. Now you can count on ThinkShield for Mobile, which offers enhanced protection at every level from the factory to the phone, a secured chain of trust and additional security certifications.

Battery 5000 mAh battery | 20W TurboPower Charger Outstanding battery life2 Work and play to your heart’s content without worrying about recharging. The 5000mAh battery keeps you going strong all day today and well into tomorrow. And, if you need to recharge, the 20W TurboPower charger juices up the phone in no time. Performance MediaTek Helio G85 processor Ultra-responsive performance The processor, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor comes with Hyper Engine Gaming Technology that gives you the responsive performance you can count on while streaming movies, chatting with friends, or snapping pics. . Plus, feel a boost connecting to Wi-Fi and cellular carriers, and while powering navigation in hard to reach places.

Design Water-repellent design (IPX2 rated) Water repellent. Worry proof.

Don’t let spills or splashes get in the way. Whether you’re going for a run or taking a call in the rain, a water-repellent design keeps your phone protected.

Distinctive design Looks as good as it feels You’ll love the curved look and feel of this standout design from the moment you pick it up. Choose the color that suits you best. moto g31 comes in classic Meteorite Gray and cool Baby Blue.

Software Get a bloatware-free, near-stock Android 11 experience with some of your favorite Motorola gestures like chop-chop for flashlight and 3 finger screenshots that elevate consumer experience to a whole new level.

My UX Your phone. Your experience.

With My UX, your phone works the way you want. Control it with simple gestures, customize your entertainment settings, and create a look that’s one in a million. My UX is all you.

Personalize Make it more you Choose from custom colors, fonts, and icon shapes. Add unique wallpapers to your Home and Lock screens. And customize the layout of icons and widgets to create a look all your own.

Gestures You act. It reacts.

With Gestures, your simple actions make everyday interactions easier. Whether it’s a twist of your wrist to open the camera, chopping down twice to turn on the flashlight, or taking a screenshot with a touch, you can use your favorite features in a way that’s natural and intuitive.

Gametime Game on Go for the win with Gametime. It offers features that make your games more immersive, while blocking interruptions and giving you access to game-enhancing apps and tools.

Additional Features Audio Dolby Atmos audio Make everything sound better Plug in a pair of headphones and immerse yourself in the three-dimensional sound of Dolby Atmos. Make your favorite movies sound richer and more natural. And listen to music with enhanced depth and clarity, bringing you closer to the artist and their intention.

Security Fingerprint reader and Face unlock.

Unlock your phone with the touch of your finger or a glance into the camera.

Availability & Pricing The moto g31 comes in two incredible colors, Meteorite Gray and Baby Blue and will be launched in 2 memory variants, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB: The smartphone will be available from 6th December, 12PM onwards exclusively on Flipkart, priced at just INR12,999(4+64GB) and INR 14,999 (6+128GB)!

