SCOREBOARD: IND vs NZ, Day 5
Scoreboard on the fifth and final day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Monday.
India 1st Innings: 345 New Zealand 1st Innings: 296 India 2nd innings: 234-7 declared New Zealand 2nd innings: (Overnight 4-1 in 4 overs) Tom Latham b Ashwin 52 Will Young lbw b Ashwin 2 William Somerville c Shubman Gill b Umesh 36 Kane Williamson lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 24 Ross Taylor lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 2 Henry Nicholls lbw b Axar 1 Tom Blundell b Ashwin 2 Rachin Ravindra not out 18 Kyle Jamieson lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 5 Tim Southee lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 4 Ajaz Patel not out 2 Extras: (B-12, LB-1, NB-4) 17 Total: (For 9 wicket, 98 overs) 165 Fall of wicket: 3-1, 79-2, 118-3, 125-4, 126-5, 128-6, 138-7, 147-8, 155-9.
Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 30-12-35-3, Axar Patel 21-12-23-1, Umesh Yadav 12-2-34-1, Ishant Sharma 7-1-20-0, Ravindra Jadeja 28-10-40-4.
