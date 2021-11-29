Left Menu

China's Xi pledges $10 bln credit line for African financial institutions

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:32 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said a China-Africa cross-border yuan centre would be set up to provide African financial institutions with a credit line of $10 billion.

China will also offer an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to African nations, Xi said in a speech to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, adding that China would encourage its companies to invest no less than $10 billion in Africa over the next three years.

