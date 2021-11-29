Left Menu

Realme confirms upcoming flagship title as 'GT 2 Pro'

Realme founder and CEO Sky Li, on Monday, confirmed that the upcoming device touted to be Realme's most premium flagship to date will be called 'GT 2 Pro' and will be available worldwide.

29-11-2021
Realme founder and CEO Sky Li, on Monday, confirmed that the upcoming device touted to be Realme's most premium flagship to date will be called 'GT 2 Pro' and will be available worldwide. GSM Arena spotted first look at the GT 2 Pro on their sources. According to them, the design is a big departure from the Realme GT and GT Neo2 with a Nexus 6P style camera visor spanning across the top part of the back. There are three visible camera modules housed in the contraption with two 50MP shooters alongside an 8MP snapper.

Reportedly, all three modules will offer GR lenses developed by Ricoh which specialize in reducing ghosting and backlight resistance. According to GSM Arena, Realme GT 2 Pro also has flat metal sides and is expected to utilize Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen1. The smartphone is also rumored to bring a 6.51-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, 125W UltraDart charging and Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out the box. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

