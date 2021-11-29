Left Menu

'EG -TN-MINISTERPROGRAMMER.SUNDARAM       ERODEOxygen Generator installed at Anthiyur GH:ER'

REG -TN-MINISTERPROGRAMME R.SUNDARAM ERODE Oxygen Generator installed at Anthiyur GH ERODE Nov 29 An Oxygen Generator plant donated by the San Francisco Gulf Tamil Mandram at a cost of Rs 25.50 Lakh has been installed on Monday evening at the Anthiyur Government Hospital.

PTI | Updated: 29-11-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 19:43 IST
'EG -TN-MINISTERPROGRAMMER.SUNDARAM       ERODEOxygen Generator installed at Anthiyur GH:ER'
  • Country:
  • India

REG -TN-MINISTERPROGRAMME R.SUNDARAM ERODE Oxygen Generator installed at Anthiyur GH: ERODE Nov 29: An Oxygen Generator plant donated by the San Francisco Gulf Tamil Mandram at a cost of Rs 25.50 Lakh has been installed on Monday evening at the Anthiyur Government Hospital. The Tamilnadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S.Muthusamy inaugurated the Oxygen Generator.

The Minister said such an oxygen generator will help the patients and save them. Such plants were already installed in almost all Government hospitals. Further all developments will be made in Anthiyur Government Hospital after getting proper instructions from the Chief Minister. He appealed to the people to make use of the services of the Government hospitals.

Later the minister inspected the Anthiyur Big Tank and Gettisamudram Tank along with A.G. Venkatachalam MLA, Anthiyur and K. Murugesan, District Revenue Officer. EOM http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you'' Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021