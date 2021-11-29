Left Menu

Punjab pair wins mixed team pistol title at shooting nationals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 21:16 IST
Punjab pair wins mixed team pistol title at shooting nationals
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab pairing of Arjun Singh Cheema and Arshdeep clinched the 10m air pistol mixed team title at the ongoing 64th Shooting Nationals here on Monday. The duo overcame Uttar Pradesh's Saurabh Chaudhary and Devanshi's spirited challenge in the gold medal match to register a narrow 17-15 win at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The duo of Saurabh and Devanshi had to be satisfied with yet another silver in the junior event, this time going down to Haryana's Sarabjot Singh and Rhythm Sangwan by a 8-16 margin.

The youth section gold in the event also went to Haryana when Shiva and Shikha beat the Maharashtra pair of Tejas Dhere and Vardihi by a 16-2 margin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021