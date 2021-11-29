Punjab pair wins mixed team pistol title at shooting nationals

The Punjab pairing of Arjun Singh Cheema and Arshdeep clinched the 10m air pistol mixed team title at the ongoing 64th Shooting Nationals here on Monday. The duo overcame Uttar Pradesh's Saurabh Chaudhary and Devanshi's spirited challenge in the gold medal match to register a narrow 17-15 win at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The duo of Saurabh and Devanshi had to be satisfied with yet another silver in the junior event, this time going down to Haryana's Sarabjot Singh and Rhythm Sangwan by a 8-16 margin.

The youth section gold in the event also went to Haryana when Shiva and Shikha beat the Maharashtra pair of Tejas Dhere and Vardihi by a 16-2 margin.

