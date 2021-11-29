Indian-origin executive Parag Agrawal is new CEO of Twitter

Indian-origin technology executive Parag Agrawal has been appointed as the new CEO of Twitter after the social media giant’s co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down on Monday.

In a message posted on Twitter, Dorsey said: “After almost 16 years of having a role at our company… from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO… I decided it's finally time for me to leave. Why? “There's a lot of talk about the importance of a company being ''founder-led''.

Agrawal said in a note posted on Twitter that he is “honored and humbled” on his appointment and expressed gratitude to Dorsey’s “continued mentorship and your friendship.” An IIT Bombay and Stanford alumnus, Agrawal joined Twitter 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees.

