BRIEF-Adobe Says As Of 900 PM ET Consumers Spent $7.1 Bln On Cyber Monday

* ADOBE SAYS AS OF 9:00 PM ET CONSUMERS HAVE SPENT $7.1 BILLION ON CYBER MONDAY- ADOBE DIGITAL ECONOMY INDEX

* ADOBE EXPECTS SHOPPERS TO SPEND BETWEEN $10.4 BILLION AND $11.1 BILLION ON CYBER MONDAY, WHEN THE FINAL TALLY IS IN - ADOBE DIGITAL ECONOMY INDEX * ADOBE SAYS, BETWEEN 7:00 PM AND 11:00 PM PACIFIC ON CYBER MONDAY, IT EXPECTS SHOPPERS TO DRIVE AT LEAST $2.5 BILLION IN ONLINE SPEND

