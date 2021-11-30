Nokia to upgrade Shinsegae I&C's transport network for better performance

South Korean retail tech company Shinsegae I&C has selected Nokia for the modernization of its existing MPLS-Virtual Private Network (VPN) transport network.

The upgraded network will ensure higher scalability, performance, better bandwidth utilization with reduced network congestion.

"The modernization of the existing MPLS-VPN network reinforces our commitment to provide a best-in-class experience to our users. We are pleased to partner with global technology leader Nokia for this initiative and look forward to ensuring more secure and stronger network performance," said Jay Jung, Vice President of Sales Division, Shinsegae I&C.

In a press release on Tuesday, Nokia said that it will upgrade Shinsegae I&C's transport network with the IP/MPLS (Multi-Protocol Label Switching) solution, enabling the South Korean firm to provide a superior retail experience to its customers from November 2021 onwards.

Shinsegae I&C will upgrade the existing leased line infrastructure to a new IP-MPLS network, connecting 150 store branches across the country to its data center in Kimpo.

Nokia was awarded the contract after its solution demonstrated high performance, lower power consumption and optimal network stability and flexibility during the testing phase, the Finnish network equipment vendor said. The solution includes Nokia 7220 Interconnect Router for data center fabrics and Nuage Networks from Nokia's 7850 Network Services Gateway for SD-WAN.

"We are delighted to work with Shinsegae I&C for the modernization of its MPLS network. Nokia's IP/MPLS technology will simplify our customer's network operations, leading to greater efficiency across all sites in the country," said Josh Lee, Head of Enterprise for Korea at Nokia.