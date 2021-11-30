Left Menu

Nokia to upgrade Shinsegae I&C's transport network for better performance

In a press release on Tuesday, Nokia said that it will upgrade Shinsegae I&C's transport network with the IP/MPLS (Multi-Protocol Label Switching) solution, enabling the South Korean firm to provide a superior retail experience to its customers from November 2021 onwards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 30-11-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 10:24 IST
Nokia to upgrade Shinsegae I&C's transport network for better performance
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korean retail tech company Shinsegae I&C has selected Nokia for the modernization of its existing MPLS-Virtual Private Network (VPN) transport network.

The upgraded network will ensure higher scalability, performance, better bandwidth utilization with reduced network congestion.

"The modernization of the existing MPLS-VPN network reinforces our commitment to provide a best-in-class experience to our users. We are pleased to partner with global technology leader Nokia for this initiative and look forward to ensuring more secure and stronger network performance," said Jay Jung, Vice President of Sales Division, Shinsegae I&C.

In a press release on Tuesday, Nokia said that it will upgrade Shinsegae I&C's transport network with the IP/MPLS (Multi-Protocol Label Switching) solution, enabling the South Korean firm to provide a superior retail experience to its customers from November 2021 onwards.

Shinsegae I&C will upgrade the existing leased line infrastructure to a new IP-MPLS network, connecting 150 store branches across the country to its data center in Kimpo.

Nokia was awarded the contract after its solution demonstrated high performance, lower power consumption and optimal network stability and flexibility during the testing phase, the Finnish network equipment vendor said. The solution includes Nokia 7220 Interconnect Router for data center fabrics and Nuage Networks from Nokia's 7850 Network Services Gateway for SD-WAN.

"We are delighted to work with Shinsegae I&C for the modernization of its MPLS network. Nokia's IP/MPLS technology will simplify our customer's network operations, leading to greater efficiency across all sites in the country," said Josh Lee, Head of Enterprise for Korea at Nokia.

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021