PUBG: New State releases new update to fix issues found in last patch

Krafton has released a new update for PUBG: New State survivors to address some issues found in the previous patch. The update, which is now an essential update, is available only for Android devices and can be downloaded via Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store.

When you launch the game, you will be prompted to download the update. An update for Survivors with iOS devices is currently in the works and will be available for download in the near future, the South Korean game developer said in an official post.

Below are the details of the latest update for PUBG: New State Android Survivors:

Rollback from the Nov. 29 Patch We've discovered an issue where the Auto-Run function would not be applied properly when using control scheme options #1 and #2 after the patch on Nov. 29. For now, we've rolled back the updates that caused this issue while we work on making improvements.

Bug Fixes Fixed the issue with an abnormal character running animations and controls that started after the update on Nov. 29. With the above fix, the control sensitivities will now be applied collectively. A fix for this will be applied through a future update. In the meantime, we recommend that you use control scheme option #3 if you control your character with joystick controls. Fixed an issue where certain character animations, such as ADS, were being implemented faster than intended.



If you encounter any issue when downloading the update, please force quit the app or restart your device and try downloading the update again.