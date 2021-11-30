Left Menu

Lupin launches educational website Sciflix for medical students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 11:45 IST
Lupin launches educational website Sciflix for medical students
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@LupinGlobal)
  • Country:
  • India

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Tuesday said it has launched an educational mobile adaptable website Sciflix for medical students pursuing post-graduation in diseases involving the respiratory system.

Sciflix is a comprehensive learning platform in pulmonology where all scientific needs of postgraduate students will be addressed by a multisource library under one roof, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Stating that medical knowledge is dynamic and changing by the minute, Lupin President, India Region Formulations, Rajeev Sibal said, ''With Scifllx, we strive to make it easier for students pursuing pulmonology to access to the latest research and medical innovations at the touch of their fingertips''.

Lupin has curated the full range of current evidence-based content to aid doctors in their clinical decision making, and as a result, improve patient outcomes, he added.

Sciflix is a special initiative by Lupin to assist future pulmonologists in staying abreast of the latest medical advances relevant to their speciality, the company said, adding the mobile compatible website can be accessed by both android and apple devices by medical students across the country for free.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021