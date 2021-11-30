NASA postpones spacewalk, citing 'debris notification' for International Space Station
NASA has indefinitely postponed a spacewalk planned for Tuesday by two astronauts outside the International Space Station, citing a "debris notification" for the orbiting research laboratory.
Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla had been due to venture outside the space station to replace a failed antenna, facing what NASA officials had said was a slightly elevated risk posed by debris left over from a Russian anti-satellite missile test weeks ago. It was not immediately clear whether the debris NASA referred to in its Twitter announcement of the delayed spacewalk was related to the missile test.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
