Left Menu

Infosys supports Daimler’s transition to sustainable mobility

Infosys is providing Green Data Center as a Service, part of Infosys Cobalt Hybrid Cloud portfolio, to facilitate this shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stuttgart | Updated: 30-11-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 13:19 IST
Infosys supports Daimler’s transition to sustainable mobility
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German automaker Daimler has partnered with Infosys to shift its High Performance Computing (HPC) workloads to Lefdal Mine Datacenter that offers one of Europe's greenest data center ecosystems and is one of the world's most energy-efficient solutions.

Infosys is providing Green Data Center as a Service, part of Infosys Cobalt Hybrid Cloud portfolio, to facilitate this shift.

In delivering this transformation for Daimler we've shown how Green Infrastructure as a Service can radically reduce organizations' impact on the environment and the vast potential for other organizations running high compute enterprise workloads to benefit from this industry-leading sustainability offering.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys,

As part of the deal, Infosys is providing a solution to facilitate Daimler shift HPC's to green infrastructure using its Data Center as a Service (DCaaS) offering in the Nordics region. The Bengaluru-based IT firm will manage the IT infrastructure in its entirety and Lefdal Mine Datacenter will provide the facility.

According to Infosys, high-performance workloads are extremely energy consuming and contribute considerably to the carbon footprint of enterprises worldwide. However, Lefdal Mine Datacenter offers one of Europe's greenest data center solutions. Located in a mine next to a deep, cold fjord with a stable and low temperature, the data center is not affected by warm days and offers a world-leading location for HPC environments.

This shift marks another important milestone on Daimler's journey to net-zero. The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2039 and is massively investing in the transformation.

"A large proportion of our IT energy consumption comes from our data centers which require significant power for computing and cooling. That's why we're transforming our data centers with the support of our partner Infosys, bringing particularly the high-performance computing into one energy-efficient solution at Lefdal Mine Datacenter," said Jan Brecht, Chief Information Officer, Daimler and Mercedes-Benz.

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021