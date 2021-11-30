Infosys supports Daimler’s transition to sustainable mobility

German automaker Daimler has partnered with Infosys to shift its High Performance Computing (HPC) workloads to Lefdal Mine Datacenter that offers one of Europe's greenest data center ecosystems and is one of the world's most energy-efficient solutions.

Infosys is providing Green Data Center as a Service, part of Infosys Cobalt Hybrid Cloud portfolio, to facilitate this shift.

In delivering this transformation for Daimler we've shown how Green Infrastructure as a Service can radically reduce organizations' impact on the environment and the vast potential for other organizations running high compute enterprise workloads to benefit from this industry-leading sustainability offering. Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys,

As part of the deal, Infosys is providing a solution to facilitate Daimler shift HPC's to green infrastructure using its Data Center as a Service (DCaaS) offering in the Nordics region. The Bengaluru-based IT firm will manage the IT infrastructure in its entirety and Lefdal Mine Datacenter will provide the facility.

According to Infosys, high-performance workloads are extremely energy consuming and contribute considerably to the carbon footprint of enterprises worldwide. However, Lefdal Mine Datacenter offers one of Europe's greenest data center solutions. Located in a mine next to a deep, cold fjord with a stable and low temperature, the data center is not affected by warm days and offers a world-leading location for HPC environments.

This shift marks another important milestone on Daimler's journey to net-zero. The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2039 and is massively investing in the transformation.

"A large proportion of our IT energy consumption comes from our data centers which require significant power for computing and cooling. That's why we're transforming our data centers with the support of our partner Infosys, bringing particularly the high-performance computing into one energy-efficient solution at Lefdal Mine Datacenter," said Jan Brecht, Chief Information Officer, Daimler and Mercedes-Benz.