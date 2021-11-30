Left Menu

Ker CM launches state police's upgraded citizens' service portal

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:21 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 30 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday launched the modified version of the state police's citizens' service portal and a mobile application at an in-house function here.

The new portal has been designed by bringing adequate changes in the existing service portal named ''Thuna'' with an aim to make it more user-friendly.

The new portal has a handful of specialty features, including the space for lodging complaints in police stations concerned, obtaining copies of FIR, getting police clearance certificate and also for seeking permission to use loudspeakers, an official statement said.

There is also a facility to obtain non-objection certificate by checking the details of vehicles across the country through the website of the National Crime Records Bureau. Applicants can also upload all the related documents in the website itself so that there is no need for them to visit the police stations in this regard, it said.

The portal was upgraded by the Police Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), in collaboration with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Senior Police officials, including DGP Anil Kant, took part in the function held at the Chief Minister's chamber, the statement added.

