AVAR 2021 Virtual Will Feature Leading International Cybersecurity Experts

The Association of anti-Virus Asia Researchers (AVAR) (www.aavar.org) announced today that its much-awaited annual conference, AVAR 2021 Virtual, one of Asia's largest cybersecurity researchers' conferences, will feature cybersecurity experts from across the world who will share their knowledge on the theme of Cybersecurity in Peril: The Changing State of Threat Actors.

AVAR is a non-profit organization with members from 17 countries and facilitates knowledge sharing, professional development, networking, and partnering for cyber security experts and organizations. AVAR has hosted conferences every year since its inception in 1998.

AVAR 2021 Virtual will be held on 2nd and 3rd December 2021 and includes 13 live presentations, 1-panel discussion, and 11 on-demand sessions. In addition, Alex Matrosov, CEO of Binarly Inc, will deliver the keynote address on 2nd December, and Sachin Shah, CTO of Armis, will give a special address on 3rd December.

The conference has chosen 'Cybersecurity in Peril: The Changing State of Threat Actors' as its theme to emphasize the importance of building effective cyber defenses as cyber-attacks are now a national security issue and are capable of striking critical targets and disrupting supply chains.

Commenting on the conference, Mr. J Kesavardhanan, CEO of AVAR and Founder & CEO of K7 Computing, said ''The rapid evolution of cyber threats requires a united response from the cybersecurity community, and AVAR 2021 Virtual is designed to catalyze that response, with expert researchers from around the world discussing the latest trends in cyber threats and what we can expect in future. Researchers' conferences are critical in providing actionable insight to anticipate and counter cyber attacks, and I encourage the cybersecurity community to join us at this event and share and receive knowledge to improve national, organizational, and individual cyber defenses.'' AVAR 2021 Virtual is supported by K7 Computing & CERT-In.

Registration for AVAR 2021 Virtual is now open at https://aavar.org/avar2021/index.php/registration/ About AVAR AVAR (Association of anti-Virus Asia Researchers) was formed in June 1998 with a mission to prevent the spread of malware and the damage caused by it. AVAR aims to do this by developing cooperative relationships among cyber threat experts in Asia. AVAR is an independent and non-profit organization that focuses on the Asia Pacific region and consists of prominent experts from 17 territories including Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, UK, and the USA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)