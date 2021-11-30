Left Menu

Facebook digital wallet exec David Marcus to leave company

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 23:34 IST
Facebook Inc executive David Marcus said on Tuesday he is leaving the company at the end of this year to start working on something new.

Marcus had been overseeing Facebook's efforts to develop a digital currency and wallet, and his departure adds to challenges for the unit.

