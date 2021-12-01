Google shares progress update of Project Starline

Earlier this year, Google unveiled its technology project - Project Starline - that combines advances in hardware and software to create the feeling of being together with someone, even when they're cities (or countries) apart. The tech giant has now shared the progress it making with the project, highlighting its benefits over traditional video calls.

The Project Starline combines Google's advances in 3D imaging, real-time compression, spatial audio and its breakthrough light field display system that enable a sense of depth and realism that feels like in-person communication.

Encouraged by the promising feedback, Google said it is expanding the availability of Project Starline in more Google offices around the United States. The company measured the impact of hundreds of Google employees' experiences with Project Starline, with the results showing that it feels much closer to being in the same room with someone than traditional video calls

When using Project Starline, people displayed:

More non-verbal behaviours

~40% more hand gestures

~25% more head nods

~50% more eyebrow movements

Much better memory recall

Nearly ~30% better tracking when being asked to recall details of their conversation or the content of a meeting

Enhanced visual attentiveness

~15% more focused on their meeting partner in an eye-tracking experiment

"These early results show promise for Project Starline's ability to facilitate more personal connections from afar. As Google and more companies navigate the future of work, we are optimistic about the potential to deepen connection and collaboration among employees in the modern-day workplace," Google wrote in a blog post.