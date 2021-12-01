Science News Roundup: COVID-19 reinfection less likely to be severe; cardiac stress test useful for unexplained lingering breathlessness; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

COVID-19 reinfection less likely to be severe; cardiac stress test useful for unexplained lingering breathlessness

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.

Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring

A group of U.S. senators on Tuesday asked the Biden administration to do more to monitor and respond to space debris following Russia's anti-satellite test. Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell, ranking Republican Roger Wicker and two other senators asked Vice President Kamala Harris and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about debris issues. The Russian test, which created over 1,500 new objects, has drawn U.S. condemnation.

World's underground fungal life to be mapped for first time

Scientists unveiled plans on Tuesday to map the world's huge underground webs of fungi for the first time, to identify hotspots that could better protect natural ecosystems and store carbon dioxide to help tackle climate change. Underground fungal networks underpin the health of plants, trees and broader ecosystems by creating thread-like webs in soil that suck in CO2 and transport nutrients like phosphorus to plants.

NASA resets spacewalk after ruling out immediate threat from orbital debris

A spacewalk planned for Tuesday to replace a faulty antenna on the International Space Station has been postponed for 48 hours, after mission control concluded that the position of orbital debris cited for the delay posed no risk to the repair operation, NASA said. Two U.S. astronauts were originally due to venture outside the space station on Tuesday morning to begin their work, despite what NASA officials acknowledged was a slightly elevated risk level from debris scattered in low-Earth orbit by a Russian anti-satellite missile test this month.

Singapore tests out 'smart bandage' for remote recovery

Researchers in Singapore have developed a smart bandage to enable patients to have chronic wounds monitored remotely via an app on a mobile device, potentially saving them visits to the doctor. A research team at the National University of Singapore has created a wearable sensor attached to a transparent bandage to track progress in healing, using information like temperature, bacteria type, and levels of pH and inflammation.

