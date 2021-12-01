United Airlines teams up with AWS to introduce new innovative digital services

United Airlines has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to introduce new innovative digital services that personalize travel experiences for its customers.

In a press release on Tuesday, AWS said that it is providing a wide range of capabilities to help United Airlines' advance its industry-leading efforts to transform the travel journey for customers through digital technology.

"United has an established track record of developing new ways to use technology to improve the customer experience. Naming AWS as our preferred cloud provider helps us to even further accelerate how we innovate and deliver even more personalized and scalable services for our customers and employees," said Linda Jojo, Executive Vice President, Technology and Chief Digital Officer at United Airlines.

With AWS, the airline has already introduced a number of industry-first enhancements for travelers including new features in its app and digital channels to help customers understand and easily navigate COVID-19 travel restrictions. For instance, the Travel-Ready Center allows travelers to easily access testing or vaccine requirements needed for their specific destination, upload testing and vaccination records, schedule a COVID-19 test and complete country-specific required forms in the official app or website.

United Airlines is also leveraging AWS technology, including analytics, internet of things (IoT), and machine learning, to optimize airport operations and help airport employees drive nimble and scalable operations. For instance, the Amazon SageMaker service helps the company predict irregular operations and uncover insights to optimize customer service, baggage routing, and flight scheduling.