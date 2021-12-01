Oppo's new flagship featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to launch in Q1, 2022

Oppo new flagship smartphone powered by the newly-launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform will be launched in the first quarter of 2022, the company announced on Wednesday.

"OPPO maintains close ties with Qualcomm Technologies, and we have brought several 5G smartphones powered by flagship Snapdragon mobile platforms to the market this year, including the Find X3 series and Reno 6 series. It is our pleasure to witness the launch of a new generation of Snapdragon 8 Mobile Platform. We believe it will bring immense improvements and powerful performance on the next generation of flagship smartphones," said Scott Zhang, OPPO Vice President of Overseas Sales.

Touted as Qualcomm's most advanced 5G platform ever, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform is equipped with the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine that operates up to 4x faster than the predecessor. The Qualcomm Hexagon Processor packs a 2x faster tensor accelerator and 2x larger shared memory.

The re-architected Adreno GPU is claimed to be 25% more efficient and delivers 30% faster graphics rendering as compared to its predecessor.

In terms of connectivity, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip packs the 4th gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System that can reach unprecedented speeds up to 10 Gbps.

In terms of optics, Snapdragon Sight Technology onboard the chip includes the first commercial 18-bit mobile ISP that is claimed to capture over 4000x more camera data than its predecessor for extreme dynamic range, color, and sharpness at staggering speeds up to 3.2 gigapixels per second. It also supports first-in-mobile 8K HDR video recording.

As far as security is concerned, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the first Snapdragon platform to feature a dedicated Trust Management Engine to achieve heightened security and provide additional Root of Trust for apps and services. It also features Android Ready SE for digital car keys, drivers' licenses, and more.