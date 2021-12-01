Left Menu

Secretary DoT K Rajaraman addresses India-ITU Joint Cyberdrill 2021

Mr. K. Rajaraman, Chairman Digital Communication Commission and Secretary DoT addressed the eminent gathering of experts.

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have commenced India-ITU Joint Cyberdrill 2021. This Cyberdrill is intended for Indian entities especially Critical Network Infrastructure operators. It is a four days virtual event starting from 30 November to 3 December 2021.

Several high level speakers, panellists and experts from ITU, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), INTERPOL, National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and other eminent organizations participated in the inaugural session. In her opening remarks, Ms Anita Praveen, Special Secretary, DoT stressed upon the need of safe and secure cyberspace in view of the large networks in India. She added that cyber security is a collective responsibility and it calls upon all stakeholders – Government, the cybersecurity community and businesses – to participate in building a resilient cyber environment.

Mr. K. Rajaraman, Chairman Digital Communication Commission and Secretary DoT addressed the eminent gathering of experts. During his inaugural address, he recalled the message of Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi delivered during 'Sydney Dialogue'. Referring to important transitions taking place in India, he emphasized the need to work towards development of trusted manufacturing base and trusted supply chains as well as to deepen intelligence and operational cooperation on cyber security and protect critical information infrastructure.

Ms Atsuko Okuda, Director of ITU Regional Office, Asia and Pacific Region highlighted significant achievement of India in securing 10th rank in the ITU Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI). Panellists and experts from organizations, industry and agencies made presentation on best practices and highlighted the policy initiatives of cybersecurity in India as well across globe.

More than 400 participants participated from critical sectors, namely, power, insurance, finance, CERT-In and CSIRT, industry, academia, telecom service providers and field units of DoT.

