Left Menu

InFinity Forum will set tone for stakeholders to think beyond conventional mindset: PM Modi

On Friday, 3rd December at 10 AM a very interesting programme will take place to mark the launch of InFinity Forum. This is a thought leadership forum with a focus on aspects relating to FinTech and using it for inclusive growth, he tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 15:51 IST
InFinity Forum will set tone for stakeholders to think beyond conventional mindset: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the InFinity Forum will set the tone for stakeholders to think beyond conventional mindset, and approach and discuss new trends in SpaceTech, GreenTech, AgriTech, quantum computing and more.

He will inaugurate InFinity Forum, a thought leadership forum on FinTech, on December 3, ''The InFinity Forum has an interesting theme- 'Beyond'... On Friday, 3rd December at 10 AM a very interesting programme will take place to mark the launch of InFinity Forum. This is a thought leadership forum with a focus on aspects relating to FinTech and using it for inclusive growth,'' he tweeted. Modi urged youngsters, especially those in the world of start-ups, tech and innovation to know more about the InFinity Forum and take part in the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021