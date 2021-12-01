Genesys rolls out programme for 3D mapping of India

Technology firm Genesys on Wednesday rolled out a programme for 3D mapping of India which it expects will map every inch of the cities across the country.

The company has filed for patents in unique Geocoding for addressing 3D data as well as automated capture of features from 3D Street map imagery.

''The digital twin platform of urban India will herald a transformation in map usage in this country as we would have mapped, literally, every inch of the city.

''These highly accurate 3D data – a step towards the Metaverse – will mean an essential part of the digital India economy system. Now, data of this kind would be available for licence to a host of users,'' Genesys Chairman and Managing Director Sajid Malik said.

Genesys claims to have a constellation of advanced sensors in India, consisting of aerial mobile and terrestrial systems capable of imaging at high speeds and resolution.

The company expects that the creation of accurate 3D data will mean that a host of applications will open up in high-definition mapping, which was hitherto not possible, for smart cars, e-commerce, logistics, gaming, utilities planning for next-generation networks in telecom, renewable energy and in disaster management and emergency response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)