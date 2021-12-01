Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT-Companies should take more action on climate, Norway's sovereign fund says

Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund will ask many of the companies in its portfolio to take more specific action on climate change, the fund's head of governance and compliance told the Reuters Next conference on Wednesday. "We have for a long time focused on better company disclosure... Now we are focusing more on actions.

Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund will ask many of the companies in its portfolio to take more specific action on climate change, the fund's head of governance and compliance told the Reuters Next conference on Wednesday.

"We have for a long time focused on better company disclosure... Now we are focusing more on actions. So now you need to go from numbers to action, concrete steps that companies are taking to meet the expectations," Carine Smith Ihenacho said.

