Jaishankar to address Indian Ocean Conference in UAE

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the fifth Indian Ocean Conference to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 4-5 besides the Sri Lankan president, Maldivian vice-president and the Fijian prime minister, its organiser said on Wednesday.

The theme of the Indian Ocean Conference 2021 is ''Indian Ocean: Ecology, Economy, Epidemic''. Over two days, senior leaders from Indian Ocean littoral countries will cover the issues related to the region in the pre-conference workshops and plenary sessions, the India Foundation said.

There will be around 200 delegates and over 50 speakers from 30 countries. The inaugural address will be delivered by President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the think-tank said.

The conferences is being organised in collaboration with the RSIS Singapore, Institute of National Security Studies, Sri Lanka, and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, UAE, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)