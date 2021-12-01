Electronics mfg sector's commitment to mission $300 bn offers great confidence: Vaishnaw

The electronics manufacturing industry's commitment and assurance to drive USD 300 billion revenue by 2025-26 offers ''great confidence'', IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Speaking at ‘Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav’, a week-long event that showcases India's achievements in digital space, Vaishnaw highlighted that the world is now opening up towards India and considering the country as a manufacturing hub.

''It gives me great confidence when the electronics manufacturing industry today has committed and assured us of USD 300 billion revenue by 2025-26. When we were reviewing what should be our target, even 25 per cent seemed impossible but now I think even 30 per cent is achievable,'' the minister said.

The country is taking a lead in telecom, he said adding India's 5G stack will be the first virtualized 5G stack in the world.

Vaishnaw also awarded 18 ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) companies for their contribution in the field of electronics manufacturing, according to an official release.

