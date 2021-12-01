Growth rate in electronics manufacturing sector in excess of 23%: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi and due to his visionary initiatives like the "Digital India" and "Make in India" programmes, India has witnessed unprecedented growth in electronics manufacturing in the last five years. Growth rate in electronics manufacturing sector has been in excess of 23%.

MeitY celebrates 'Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav' from November 29 to December 5, 2021 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. 1st December was the day to celebrate the achievements of the ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) sector in India. The day started with panel discussions on four key sectors viz. Mobile phone & IT Hardware, Electronic Components, Emerging Technologies, and Semiconductors. The four topics of the panel discussions were on the following topics:

Scaling up Production and Making India Export hub for Mobile Phones & IT Hardware

Making India AtmaNirbhar in Electronic Components

Developing a Semiconductor & Display Ecosystem in India

Making India AtmaNirbhar in Emerging Technologies and New Age Devices

The outcome of the panel discussion was reported to Minister of Electronics & IT, Railways and Communications, Shri. Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Minister of Electronics & IT, Railways and Communications, Shri. Ashwini Vaishnaw during his speech highlighted how the world is now opening up towards India and considering the country as a manufacturing hub.

"It gives me great confidence when the Electronics Manufacturing Industry today has committed and assured us of $300 Billion revenue by 2025-26. When we were reviewing what should be our target, even 25% seemed impossible but now I think even 30% is achievable. We are taking the lead in telecom. Our 5G stack will be the first virtualized 5G stack in the world. Now we can think of manufacturing at a different scale because the world will move towards ecosystems where our companies will be managing telecom network across the world," he said.

Hon'ble Minister of Electronics & IT, Railways and Communications, Shri. Ashwini Vaishnaw also awarded 18 ESDM companies for their contribution to electronics manufacturing.

While felicitating the awardees, Shri Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY said: "We have seen a tremendous impetus to electronics. This is a phase of optimism and growth and electronic sector cannot be missed at all. When all the stakeholders come together, the impact will be entirely different. No country can do it all. No country can have all electronics and complete independence from any part of the world. We can't depend on someone else for our imports; export is competitive and we have to be there. We do not have to be at a place where we are dependent on imports. We need to be at a place where someone else is dependent on us for exports. Therefore, it is important that we do this together & pull up as Team India: we pull as India Manufacturing Group".

An exhibition was organised with 18 companies from the ESDM and Emerging Technology sectors showcasing their innovative products and technologies.

(With Inputs from PIB)