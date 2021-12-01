Left Menu

U.S. CFPB says considering guidance aimed at curbing banks' reliance on overdraft, non-sufficient fees revenue

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:32 IST
U.S. CFPB says considering guidance aimed at curbing banks' reliance on overdraft, non-sufficient fees revenue
The head of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) told reporters on Wednesday that he has asked staff to consider additional agency guidance aimed at curbing banks' reliance on overdraft, non-sufficient fees.

"The [consumer watchdog] is considering a range of regulatory interventions to help restore meaningful competition in this part of the checking market, rather than allowing large institutions to rely on overdraft and non-sufficient revenue fees forever."

