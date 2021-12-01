Left Menu

Reddit is adding new real-time features

Reddit has introduced some changes by adding new real-time features on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 23:08 IST
Reddit is adding new real-time features
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Reddit has introduced some changes by adding new real-time features on Wednesday. As per The Verge, perhaps the biggest update is that the number of upvotes, downvotes, and comments will go up or down as they happen. That could give you a more accurate idea of the popularity of a post as you're reading it.

Another change is that Reddit will show the number of people reading a post when there are five or more people looking at it. Reddit won't just show who's reading, though, it's also introducing a typing indicator that will pop up when two or more users are typing a comment. According to The Verge, when new top-level comments come in, Reddit will show a new pill-shaped notification. When you tap that notification, the comments on a post will be sorted by new so you can view what's been added most recently.

The new features are rolling out globally across desktop and mobile starting Wednesday, but they'll only be available on the newer Reddit design. If you use old Reddit, you won't have access to them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global
3
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021