Soccer-Watford v Chelsea suspended after medical emergency in stands
Watford's Premier League home game against Chelsea at Vicarage Road was suspended after 12 minutes on Wednesday because of a medical emergency in the stands. Referee David Coote took the players off the field while emergency services, and the clubs' own medical staff, attended to the situation in the stands. The fan was taken to hospital and the game resumed after a delay of around 30 minutes.
Watford's Premier League home game against Chelsea at Vicarage Road was suspended after 12 minutes on Wednesday because of a medical emergency in the stands.
Referee David Coote took the players off the field while emergency services, and the clubs' own medical staff, attended to the situation in the stands. The score at the time was 0-0.
No further details were available although, according to an Amazon Prime pitchside reporter, a fan was having CPR after suffering a heart attack. The fan was taken to hospital and the game resumed after a delay of around 30 minutes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amazon
- Premier League
- Chelsea
- Watford
ALSO READ
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News
Amazon to stop accepting Visa's UK-issued credit cards over high fees
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News
CAIT approaches NCB seeking probe into alleged use of Amazon's platform to source marijuana
Amazon stops accepting UK Visa credit cards, cites high fees