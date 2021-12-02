Left Menu

Mexico, U.S. to launch joint plan to contain Central America migration

The Mexican and U.S. international development agencies will work together on a project in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador aimed at alleviating the root causes of migration, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Dubbed "Planting Opportunities," the project will bring together the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (Amexcid) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to target the so-called Northern Triangle countries of Central America.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2021 02:41 IST
Dubbed "Planting Opportunities," the project will bring together the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (Amexcid) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to target the so-called Northern Triangle countries of Central America. Migration from the three countries has fueled record numbers of people being apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border, and both Mexico and the United States have vowed to tackle the deeper problems behind higher migration levels.

Mexico's foreign ministry did not detail how much funding will be allocated for the scheme in its statement. The U.S.-Mexico collaboration will begin in Honduras, with an effort to teach job skills to more than 500,000 at-risk youth, the ministry said.

