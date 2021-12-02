U.S. ITC starts probe of possible patent violations of circuits, devices

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it would initiate an investigation of certain integrated circuits, chipsets and electronic devices, based on a complaint filed by NXP Semiconductors NV of Taiwan and its U.S. unit.

NXP alleges that imports of these products infringe on the company's patents, and has asked the ITC to issue a limited order halting such imports, the agency said.

The U.S. ITC said the probe would focus on imports by MediaTek Inc of Taiwan and its U.S. subsidiary; Amazon; Belkin International and Linksys.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)